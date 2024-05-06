Advertisement

Jharsuguda: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s helicopter on Monday made an emergency landing in Jharsuguda after the helicopter failed to land at Bhubaneswar Airport due to bad weather and strong winds. The incident occurred when CM Patnaik was returning from Khariar.

As per information, while returning from Khariar, the helicopter carrying CM Naveen Patnaik and senior BJD leader VK Pandian couldn't land at the Bhubaneswar Airport due to strong winds and rains.

The helicopter kept hovering over Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar for nearly 30 minutes, but couldn’t land. Following which the helicopter headed to Jharsuguda.

Both the leaders, who are also the star campaigners of the BJD, were on their election campaign. The chief minister’s team has been arranging the return journey of CM Naveen Patnaik from Jharsuguda.

As the helicopter headed to Jharsuguda for emergency landing, VK Pandian made a video with Naveen Patnaik in the helicopter, sharing the information regarding the diversion of the helicopter from Bhubaneswar to Jharsuguda.



After the incident, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), issued a statement saying, while returning from Khariar, the helicopter carrying CM Naveen Patnaik and 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian couldn't land at Bhubaneswar Airport due to wind and rain. “After hovering over the airport for nearly 30 minutes, the helicopter headed to Jharsuguda, where it landed safely,” the BJD stated.



(This is a developing story)

