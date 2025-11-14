Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:49 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE: Congress’ Shashant Shekhar Leads by 9,722 Votes In Patna Sahib, BJP’s Ratnesh Kumar Trails
Patna Election Results Updates: Check LIVE vote counting from the Mokama seat as Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan Singh battle it out in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2025. Know who wins or loses from JDU, NDA vs MGB with real-time trends and final results at republicworld.com.
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Patna district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. The Patna district has these constituencies: Mokama, Barh, Bakhtiyarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj, and Bikram.
14 November 2025 at 10:49 IST
Patna Election Result 2025 LIVE | JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh Leads From Mokama
Patna Election Result 2025 LIVE: JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh is now leading from Mokama with 26,229 votes.
14 November 2025 at 10:20 IST
Patna Election Result 2025 LIVE | Bihar Congress On Initial Trends
Patna Election Result 2025 LIVE: “Early trends are just early trends. At the end of the day, we will see…Our hope is that the voting and counting will be free and fair, impartial,” Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru on the initial trends.
14 November 2025 at 10:14 IST
Patna Election 2025 Result LIVE | Congress Leads From Patna Sahib
Patna Election 2025 Result LIVE: In Patna Sahib, Shashant Shekhar of the Indian National Congress is leading with 11,687 votes, ahead of BJP’s Ratnesh Kumar, who trails with 8,953. Other candidate,s including Vinita Mishra (Jan Suraaj Party), Adil Aftab Khan (NCP), Amit Kumar Albela (Independent), Md Shabab Rahbar (Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party), Randhir Kumar (BSP), Md Iftekhar Hussain (Bharatiya Momin Front), and Minu Kumari (Janshakti Janta Dal) are significantly behind in the early count.
14 November 2025 at 10:10 IST
Patna Election 2025 Result LIVE | Rit Lal Roy Leads From Danapur by 4082 votes
Patna Election 2025 Result LIVE: As per the Election Commission, RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who contested the Bihar elections from jail, leads in Danapur by 4082, BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav trails.
14 November 2025 at 10:07 IST
Patna Election 2025 Result LIVE: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On NDA Leads
Patna Election 2025 Result LIVE: "Every election gives political parties a lesson in democracy and a message of the people’s mandate, which must be accepted with humility," BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reacts to the early NDA lead in Bihar.
14 November 2025 at 10:04 IST
Patna Election 2025 Result LIVE | Mahagathbandhan Confident of Victory
Patna Election 2025 Result LIVE: "Mahagathbandhan is forming the government under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership." Despite the early trends, Bihar Congress co-in-charge Devendra Yadav expresses full confidence. He said, “RJD will stay the biggest party.”
14 November 2025 at 10:29 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Result | Early Trends A Sigh of Relief for Nitish Kumar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Result: As per the early trends, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already crossed the halfway mark and is now leading in 156 constituencies, strengthening its position over the opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan. At 9:30 AM, NDA is leading in 156 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead on 73 and 69 seats each.
While Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in 65 seats, their allies are showing an underwhelming performance as per the early trends. Congress is leading from 14 seats, while Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation is leading in one seat. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is leading in two seats and AIMIM is ahead in two seats.
Among VIP faces, Tejashwi Yadav is leading on the Raghopur seat, BJP's Maithili Thakur and JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh are leading from Alinagar and Mokama seats, respectively.
14 November 2025 at 09:30 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | BJP Leads From Bikram
Patna Election Result LIVE | BJP candidate Siddharth Saurav leading from Bikram constituency.
14 November 2025 at 09:25 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | Sandeep Saurav Leads From Paliganj
Patna Election Result LIVE | CPI(ML)(L) candidate Sandeep Saurav is leading from Paliganj
14 November 2025 at 09:24 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | JD(U) Leads From Masaurhi
Patna Election Result LIVE: JD(U) candidate Arun Manjhi is leading from Masaurhi.
14 November 2025 at 09:18 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | JD(U) Leads From Phulwari
Patna Election Result LIVE: JD(U) candidate Shyam Rajak is leading from Phulwari.
14 November 2025 at 09:16 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | RJD Leads From Maner
Patna Election Result LIVE: RJD candidate Bhai Birendra is leading from Maner.
14 November 2025 at 09:15 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | RJD Leads From Danapur
Patna Election Result LIVE | RJD candidate Rit Lal Roy is leading from Danapur.
14 November 2025 at 09:13 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | BJP's Ratnesh Kumar Leads From Patna Sahib
Patna Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Ratnesh Kumar is leading from Patna Sahib. Congress' Shashant Shekhar and Jan Suraaj Party's Vinita Mishra are trailing.
14 November 2025 at 09:11 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | BJP's Sanjay Kumar Leads From Kumhrar
Patna Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar is leading from Kumhrar. Congress candidate Indradeep Kumar Chandravanshi is trailing.
14 November 2025 at 09:11 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | BJP Leads From Bankipur
Patna Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Nitin Nabin is leading from Bankipur. Jan Suraaj Party's Vandana Kumari and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Rekha Kumari are trailing.
14 November 2025 at 09:11 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | BJP Leads From Digha
Patna Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Sanjiv Chaurasia is leading from Digha constituency. Ritesh Ranjan Singh from Jan Suraaj Party is trailing.
14 November 2025 at 08:58 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Result | Overall Performance Of NDA VS Mahagathbandhan
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Result: Check latest numbers here -
14 November 2025 at 08:44 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | Celebratipons at Anant Singh’s Patna Residence
Patna Election Result LIVE: As former BJP MLA Anant Singh leads from Mokama constituency, celebrations begin at his Patna residence.
14 November 2025 at 08:31 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | BJP Leads From Danapur
Patna Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav leading from Danapur. RJD's Rit Lal Roy trailing.
14 November 2025 at 08:24 IST
Patna Election Result LIVE | Postal Ballot Counting Underway
Patna Election Result LIVE: The postal ballot counting is now underway. EVM counting to start at 8:30 AM. Bihar Assembly elections 2025 recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win.
14 November 2025 at 08:18 IST
Anant Singh Leads in Mokama
Mokama Assembly Election Result LIVE: Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh is leading from Mokama. He is contesting the high-stakes battle against RJD's Veena Devi.
14 November 2025 at 07:46 IST
Patna Election Results 2025 LIVE | Counting begins at 8 AM
Patna Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes in Patna district constituencies begins at 8 AM.
