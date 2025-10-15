'PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Will Definitely Form Government': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Patna: As Bihar gears up for the 2025 assembly election, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday highlighted the state's ongoing development and expressed her hope that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form a government. The Chief Minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar would definitely form a strong government in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to mediapersons during her visit to Bihar, CM Gupta said, “I have come to Bihar today, and I salute the land of Bihar. I see that development in Bihar is accelerating, and Bihar is progressing with numerous development projects underway. This time, Modi ji and Nitish Kumar will definitely form the government.

We want to speed up this progress even more, which is why I have come to Bihar to contribute to it.” Meanwhile, reacting to reports of problems in the NDA over seat sharing, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai Constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Wednesday dismissed reports of friction within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing, asserting that the alliance remains united and focused on service.

Sinha also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that the Prime Minister has carried forward the motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' with a "spirit of service". Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his visit to Maa Bala Tripur Sundari Temple in Barhiya, Sinha said, “It is our experience and capable leadership that has carried forward the motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' with a spirit of service. There is no problem anywhere. The only people who are confused are those who have formed a self-serving alliance or a 'Maha Thugbandhan.' Everything is perfectly fine within the NDA.”

Earlier today, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor announced that he will not contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. "The members of the party have decided that I should focus on working for the victory of the other candidates of the party, so I am not contesting the elections," Kishor told ANI.

When asked about tensions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing, Kishor said, “People of Bihar knew it already. They know that every person is fighting for their share of the loot. The more seats they get, the more they will get a chance to loot Bihar.

NDA and Mahagathbandhan are on the same page. We don't know who is contesting for which seat.” Hitting out at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, he further stated that the "Class 7th fail" will be defeated in Tarapur. Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.