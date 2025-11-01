'Politically Motivated, Linked To Bihar Polls’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan Calls Death Threats 'Serious Matter'

After receiving death threats, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Saturday said the Opposition was frustrated with their impending defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. | Image: X

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): After receiving death threats, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Saturday alleged that "anti-Sanatan forces" were behind these threats and claimed that the Opposition is frustrated with their impending defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The BJP MP termed it a "serious matter" and said that the police are investigating it and that the accused will receive the harshest punishment.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan said, "This threat clearly shows how strongly the anti-Sanatan forces have become active. There must be someone very powerful behind this. No one would threaten a Member of Parliament, a superstar like this. This is a very serious matter. There must be many people involved. We have filed an FIR. They will definitely be caught. They will not escape the law, and they will receive the harshest punishment."

The BJP MP further alleged that these threats are politically motivated and linked to the Bihar Assembly elections.

"But what I see is that after the Bihar election campaign, it is certain that the Opposition in Bihar has realised that it is facing a crushing defeat. Frustrated and distressed by this, these phone calls are coming, death threats are being made, threats are being made that I will be killed if I come to Bihar. I am not so weak that I will be afraid of these threats. We are PM Modi's army," Kishan asserted.

On Friday, Ravi Kishan filed a police complaint in Gorakhpur after receiving death threats and abusive phone calls containing derogatory remarks about his family and religious beliefs. An FIR has been registered at the Ramgarh Taal police station, officials said.

Gorakhpur city SP Abihnav Tyagi said, "An incident has come to light where an unknown individual threatened MP Ravi Kishan over the phone regarding his speeches during the Bihar election campaign. A case has been registered at the Ramgarh police station under relevant sections, and investigation is underway."

According to the FIR, the case has been registered under sections 302, 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The complaint was lodged by Shivam Dwivedi, private secretary to Ravi Kishan.

Further investigation is underway.