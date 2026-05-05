Power Shift In Motion: Governor Accepts MK Stalin’s Resignation, DMK Vacates Secretariat After TVK Tsunami Sweeps Tamil Nadu

Chennai: MK Stalin on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a day after the DMK suffered a massive defeat in the Assembly elections.

The resignation was submitted to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has accepted it, formally marking the end of the DMK government.

Soon after the resignation, activity intensified at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, with DMK staff seen clearing ministerial rooms, visibly signalling the transition of power.

TVK Surge Ends DMK Rule

The resignation comes after a sweeping electoral upset, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, emerging as the single largest party.

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TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, just 10 short of the majority mark, while the DMK was reduced to 59 seats, marking a sharp fall for the ruling party.

The results signal a historic shift in Tamil Nadu politics, breaking the long-standing dominance of the Dravidian majors.

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Personal Blow: Stalin Loses Kolathur Bastion

Adding to the shock, Stalin also lost his stronghold Kolathur seat to TVK candidate VS Babu by 8,795 votes.

The constituency reflected the broader shift in voter sentiment, with TVK leading the vote share, while both DMK and AIADMK saw significant declines.

Despite the setback, Stalin is set to visit Kolathur to thank voters for their support over the past five years.

‘Every Vote Matters’: Stalin Thanks Voters

In a detailed message posted on X, Stalin struck a measured tone, thanking the people of Tamil Nadu and party workers.

He highlighted that the DMK-led alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes, with just a 3.52 per cent vote share difference from the winning side.

Calling each vote an “invaluable token of trust”, Stalin urged party leaders to meet voters personally and express gratitude, emphasising that “in democracy, the people are worthy of reverence.”

DMK To Rebuild As Opposition

Signalling his next move, Stalin said the DMK would continue its political journey as a “strong opposition”, committed to fighting for people’s issues.

“If we are the ruling party, we will deliver schemes. If we are in opposition, we will fight for the people,” he said, asserting that the party’s ideological roots remain intact despite the defeat.

What Next For Tamil Nadu?

With TVK falling short of a majority, the focus now shifts to government formation, as the party is expected to seek support from smaller players.

Meanwhile, key alliance leaders, including Thol Thirumavalavan and Left party representatives, are scheduled to meet Stalin to chalk out the DMK’s future strategy.