Amarinder Singh Accuses Punjab Police Of 'intimidating' His Party Workers, Warns CM Channi

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday levelled sensational allegations against the Congress government in the state alleging that it was using 'goons in uniform' to threaten Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) workers. Issuing a warning to CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Singh stated that Punjab Police officials were 'intimidating' his party workers and asked him to 'rein in' such elements. The row erupted after Punjab cops allegedly stopped PLC workers from putting up posters of the party in the Malwa region.

Captain alleged, “If the present government has the guts, let them take me on politically instead of using these goons in uniform to do their dirty jobs,” He asked Channi to “rein in” such elements within the Congress and in the police force, “Unless you are deliberately allowing such anarchy to plunge Punjab into political mayhem ahead of the Assembly polls, in which the ruling party is set to be shamefully trounced.”

Captain threatens to escalate matter to Centre

The ex-CM further stated that he knew how to deal with officials who had 'compromised' their integrity to appease their political masters, but would not shy from taking the Centre’s help to deal with the lawlessness. Amarinder Singh asserted that he would do anything needed to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state, which had witnessed 'complete peace and political harmony' during his tenure.

“All such partisan officials who are going around trying to terrorise my party workers should remember that they aren’t above the law, and they will have to answer for their acts,” warned the former chief minister, adding that such draconian acts will not be tolerated at any cost.

Captain gears up for 2022 polls

After officially resigning from the Congress, in a scorching 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh announced his new political outfit-- 'Punjab Lok Congress'. The former chief minister is looking to forge an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls and has decided to contest on all 117 seats, and lead his solo fight from Patiala.

Apart from the BJP, Singh also informed that he will hold talks with breakaway outfits of the Akali Dal and has vowed to form a united front to defeat the Congress in Punjab. On December 11, the former CM announced three spokespersons and 10 district presidents for the newly-formed outfit. The names include some loyalists of the former CM including newly inducted leader Pritpal Singh Baliawal who resigned from the Congress recently.

(With Agency Inputs)