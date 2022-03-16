Anil Vij Says AAP's Victory In Punjab Is Due To 'deceit During Anna Hazare's Agitation'

Amid the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Minister and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij said that 'birth of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is because of the deceit they did during Anna Hazare's agitation in Delhi.' The Haryana leader also said that 'let's see if they are able to fulfil their promises'. On Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann took an oath to become the new Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village.

The birth of Aam Aadmi Party is because of the deceit they did during Anna Hazare's agitation in Delhi. People of Punjab have selected them, let's see if they are able to fulfill their promises in the coming years or they fail to do so: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Wearing his signature yellow turban, Bhagwant Mann announced that his government belongs to everyone, even to those who did not vote for his party during the oath-taking ceremony. He also said that we are living in a democracy and, therefore, we need to behave with humility towards everyone.

Punjab's new Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, said that there are many areas where the Government need to work in the country. Speaking about the people of Punjab migrating to western countries, Mann urged youths to stay in the country and help in its progress. He said that everyone has to work for the progress of our country.

Regarding the place of the swearing-in ceremony, Punjab CM said, "There is a special reason to come to Khatkar Kalan Earlier swearing-in was held in the stadium, in the Raj Bhavan. Today, for the first time, the oath is being taken in the martyr's village." He said that he and his government will fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh.

Notwithstanding all odds, Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes.

In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally.