In a historic moment for AAP on Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th CM of Punjab in the presence of thousands of people at legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan. Flanked by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Mann was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. As the CM face of AAP, he led Punjab to a mammoth victory besides winning the Dhuri seat by beating Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy.

An eventful decade in politics

Born on October 17, 1973, Bhagwant Mann was educated at the S.U.S Government College in Sunam. A professional comedian, he has participated in various drama and music programmes besides giving live performances in a number of countries. A year after joining the People's Party of Punjab, he unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Punjab Assembly election. Post switching allegiance to AAP in 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time by defeating Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by a margin of 2,11,721 votes from the Sangrur constituency.

However, he lost to SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 state Assembly election. But, the 49-year-old politician retained the Sangrur seat in the 2019 General Election As a parliamentarian, he was a member of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution as well as the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs. Moreover, Mann has been serving as the president of AAP's Punjab unit since May 2017 and is a member of the party's national executive. After his election as an MLA, he resigned from the Lok Sabha on Monday.

AAP scripts history

Notwithstanding all odds, Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes.

In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally. This was the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time.