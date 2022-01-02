Kejriwal Sounds Poll Bugle In UP; Claims God Gave AAP 'magic Formula' For Free Electricity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a rally in poll-bound Lucknow vowing to waive off electricity bills in Uttar Pradesh if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power. Hitting out at CM Yogi Adityanath for 'expensive' electricity bills, Kejriwal claimed that while many parties promised to give free power, only AAP could implement it since it had a 'magic formula', handed to the party by God.

"In Delhi, 35 lakh people have Rs 0 electricity bills. In UP, do you also want Rs 0 bills? Yogi can not do this. if you want no bills, vote for us. If you want expensive bills, vote for Yogi," he said.

"Giving free electricity 24x7 is not an easy job. It is like magic, jaadu and chamatkaar. This gift has only been given by God to us. He said this work can only be done by Kejriwal, no one else. Only Kejriwal can give Rs 0 electricity bills and 24x7 power, no one else can. If someone else claims they can also do it, do not believe them. I have heard many parties say they will give 200-300 units, but they can't. Only AAP knows the formula," he added.

Kickstarting AAP's Uttar Pradesh campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal landed in Lucknow on Sunday afternoon. At the backdrop of the rally, AAP leaders travelled all over UP to take a letter of support from people on promises like 300 units of free electricity, 10 lakh jobs, and an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, his party has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. RLD is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Meanwhile, AIMIM will contest 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.