Kejriwal Vows Permanent Jobs For Temp Sanitation Workers In Punjab If AAP Wins Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal added another big promise to his list of pre-poll sops in Punjab promising to convert temporary sanitation workers into permanent employees if AAP wins the polls. Addressing a press conference on New Year, Kejriwal vowed to give proper facilities to the sanitation workers to help ease their day-to-day work.

"If our government is formed in Punjab, then we will make temporary sanitation workers permanent and all facilities will be given to them. We will give machines to those who go to sewer and clean them by hand so that they can do their business," said Kejriwal in a press conference.

He also asserted that he would give the 'best education' to the SC community and make government schools 'wonderful' like Delhi. "Babasaheb gave huge importance to education. He was born in a poor family, still, he had obtained two PhDs abroad by taking a scholarship. His dream was that every child of the country should get the best education, however, today even after 70 years of independence, the Dalit community is still not getting a good education," he stated.

"People of Dalit society are forced to send their children to government schools, the condition of which is bad. Just like we made government schools wonderful in Delhi, the same way, we wish to improve the government schools in Punjab too. If we form a government in Punjab, we will give the best education to the SC community. This will give them equal rights," he added.

AAP's Punjab Election sops

Arvind Kejriwal is banking on his pre-poll sops in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, a strategy that successfully worked in the national capital. The Delhi CM has declared that every adult woman of the state will receive Rs.1000 per month if AAP assumes power. He has also promised 300 units of free electricity, a waiver of outstanding electricity bills, and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that he wins the election.

Apart from these, AAP's poll sops also include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests, and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, and free treatment of all road accident victims. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, AAP had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in early 2022.

