Punjab CM Channi Bats For Trade With Pakistan; Seeks Appointment With Amit Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced that he was going to seek an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss re-opening cross-border trade with Pakistan. Taking to Koo, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that Channi would soon write to the Government of India to flag the issue for opening trade with the neighbouring country in a bid to boost the state's economy. The same would be discussed with the Home Minister. The CM's announcement came at the 15th Edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) in Amritsar.

Sidhu seeks Indo-Pak trade talks

Charanjit Singh Channi's statement comes in line with the demands of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. On December 4, Sidhu highlighted the scope of India-Pakistan trade and urged the country to open its border with Pakistan for trade and commerce. Downplaying infiltration attempts, he said that trade between the two countries would not just benefit Pakistanis but also Indians. Sidhu had first voiced this demand when he visited the Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan after the corridor re-opened.

"Scope of India-Pakistan trade is over 37 Billion US Dollars," Navjot Singh Sidhu said. Further stating that Pakistani infiltrators will keep coming to India through the porous borders, the Punjab Congress president added, "Why not open it so that trade becomes possible and prosperity comes?"

His comment was heavily criticized by the Opposition, and even fellow members of the Congress party. Lashing out at his Congress peer, Manish Tewari asserted that there could be 'no trade with Pakistan' amid its relentless infiltration attempts on Indian territory. Disagreeing with Sidhu, he stated that till Pakistan does not stop smuggling narcotics into India via drones, trade-related talks could not be held.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on the other hand, had accused Sidhu of attempting to please Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ISI. "Sidhu's intention is incorrect. Trade and brotherhood is not a bad thing but his purpose is only to please Pakistan and ISI. He wants to give statements that make it to TVs in Pakistan. Later these statements reach the UN and are played up as 'citizens of India are demanding this'. It will be turned around as 'India is doing injustice to Pakistan'. This kind of message is trying to be sent by Pakistan via Sidhu. And Sidhu's purpose is to talk the language of ISI and Imran Khan (sic)", said Sirsa.