Punjab Polls: BJP Mulls Allying With Captain's Lok Congress, Calls Party 'like-minded'

Nearly a week after meeting Captain Amarinder Singh, Union minister and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP's) in charge for Punjab polls Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said Captain's Punjab Lok Congress and the saffron party are likely to join hands for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. He also said the talks between the two parties are in progress in this regard. Describing Lok Congress as a 'like-minded' party, Shekhawat added that both parties hold identical views on several issues.

While addressing a state-level workers' meeting, the BJP leader also slammed the current Punjab Government:

"Punjab was lagging behind in all fields and had slipped down from a top position to the 16th in the country in respect of growth. The state was in an economic mess, carrying huge debts of approximately Rs four lakh crore and requiring paying tremendous amounts of interest. In the field of employment also, Punjab stood far behind the national average in the country," he said.

BJP lashes out at AAP over promises ahead of Punjab polls

After the Congress party, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and asked party workers to expose the political parties which are trying to befool the people by making false promises. He further asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, how many promises that he made to the people of national capital have been fulfilled. He encouraged the party workers to work hard for the formation of the BJP government in the state.

On the occasion, former Akali MLA Mohan Lal Banga and former IAS officer S R Ladhar were among 21 persons who joined the BJP. Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, Punjab affairs in-charge Dushyant Gautam and other senior leaders of the party were present in the meeting.

Captain Amarinder Singh on seat-sharing with BJP

While a statement from the BJP leader came now, the former Chief Minister of Punjab has said the same on several occasions. Prior to the repeal of the three farm laws, Captain had said that talks are on with BJP regarding seat-sharing however after the withdrawal he had hailed PM Modi and added 'there is no problem now'. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh and Shekhawat had also met after the repeal of three farm laws on December 7 at BJP leader's residence in Mohali.

(With agency inputs)