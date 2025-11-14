Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:51 IST
Purvi Champaran Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begin
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates from the Purvi Champaran district and the final winner list, stay tuned to this space.
- Election News
- 5 min read
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: The counting of votes has begun across all 243 constituencies. With EVMs being opened and the winning and trailing trends starting to emerge, this Bihar Election Result 2025 coverage will keep you updated on every major development. It marks a crucial day as Bihar decides who will form the next government. Counting across 12 assembly seats in Purvi Champaran district is set to begin at 8 am. The Purvi Champaran parliamentary constituency includes 12 assembly constituencies, namely, Sugauli, Govindganj, Raxaul, and more. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all 12 constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
Live Blog
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across 12 assembly seats in Purvi Champaran district is set to begin at 8 am. The Purvi Champaran parliamentary constituency includes 12 assembly constituencies, namely, Sugauli, Govindganj, Raxaul, and more. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all 12 constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:51 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Trails in Motihari
According to the second round of voting, BJP’s candidate Pramod Kumar is trailing with 8,479 votes from Motihari.
14 November 2025 at 10:47 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Trails in Madhuban
Sandhya Rani from RJD is trailing with 12,864 votes from Madhuban.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:45 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads With 3,316 Votes in Pipra
According to the third round of voting, BJP’s candidate, Shyam Babu Prasad Yadav, is leading with 11,983 votes ahead of Rajmangal Prasad from the CPI (M) Party in Pipra.
14 November 2025 at 10:42 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JD(U) Leads With 6,185 Votes in Kalyanpur
As per the sixth round of voting, Maheshwar Hazari from the JD(U) is leading with 23,241 votes ahead of Ranjeet Kumar Ram from the CPI Party in Kalyanpur.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:40 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: LJP (Ram Vilas) Leads in Govindganj, INC Trails
LJP’s candidate, Raju Tiwari, is leading with 13,599 votes, and Shashi Bhushan Rai from the INC is trailing.
14 November 2025 at 10:37 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Trails in Harsidhi
Rajendra Kumar is trailing with 7,350 votes from Harsidh.
14 November 2025 at 10:36 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JD(U) Leads in Narkatia, RJD Trails
JD(U)’s candidate, Vishal Kumar, is leading with 14,264 votes in the third round of voting from Narkatia and is ahead of RJD’s Shamim Ahmed.
14 November 2025 at 10:33 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: LJP (Ram Vilas) Leads With 731 Votes in Sugauli, JSP Trails
As per the first round of voting, Rajesh Kumar Alias from the LJP (Ram Vilas) is leading with 2,947 votes ahead of Ajay Kumar Jha from the JSP Party in Sugauli.
14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads in Raxaul, INC Trails
Pramod Kumar Sinha from the BJP is leading with 4,444 votes ahead of Shyam Bihari Prasad from the INC Party in Raxaul.
14 November 2025 at 10:26 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads in Dhaka, RJD Trails
BJP’s candidate, Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, is leading with 9,639 votes, and Faisal Rahman from the RJD is trailing.
14 November 2025 at 10:21 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Leads in Chiraia, BJP Trails
RJD’s candidate, Lakshmi Narayan Prasad Yadav, is leading with 7,105 votes ahead of Lal Babu Prasad Gupta from the BJP Party in Chiraia.
14 November 2025 at 10:19 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads in Madhuban, CPI Trails
BJP’s candidate, Rana Randhir, is leading with 12,787 votes in the third round of voting from Madhuban
14 November 2025 at 10:17 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JD(U) Leads With 7,867 Votes in Kalyanpur
Maheshwari Hazari from JD(U) is leading with 17,182 votes ahead of CPI’s Ranjeet Kumar Ram in Kalyanpur in the fourth round of voting.
14 November 2025 at 10:14 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: VIP Party Trails in Kesaria
According to the first round of voting, VIP Party candidate Varun Vijay is trailing with 1,684 votes from Kesaria.
14 November 2025 at 10:11 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: INC Trails in Govindganj
Shashi Bhushan Rai Alias Gappu Rai, is trailing with 4,989 votes from Govindganj in Bihar.
14 November 2025 at 10:08 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads With 1,837 Votes in Harsidhi, RJD Trails
Krishnanandan Paswan from the BJP is leading with 9,187 votes ahead of RJD’s Rajendra Kumar in Narkatia in the second round of voting.
14 November 2025 at 10:06 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JD(U) Leads With 2,600 Votes in Narkatia
According to the second round of voting, JD(U)’s candidate, Vishal Kumar, is leading with 10,120 votes ahead of RJD’s Shamim Ahmed in Narkatia.
14 November 2025 at 10:03 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Leads in Motihari, BJP Trails
RJD’s candidate, Dewa Gupta, is leading with 4,538 votes ahead of Pramod Kumari from the BJP Party in Motihari.
14 November 2025 at 09:59 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JD(U) Leads in Kalyanpur, CPI Trails
JD(U)’s candidate, Maheshwari Hazari, is leading with 4,512 votes in the third round of voting from Govindganj and is ahead of CPI’s Ranjeet Kumar Ram.
14 November 2025 at 09:56 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: LJP (Ram Vilas) Leads in Govindganj, INC Trails
LJP (Ram Vilas)’s candidate, Raju Tiwari, is leading with 4,512 votes ahead of Shashi Bhushan Rai from the INC Party in Govindganj.
14 November 2025 at 09:53 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads With 177 Votes in Madhuban
According to the second round of voting, BJP’s candidate, Rana Randhir, is leading with 8,256 votes ahead of Sandhya Rani from the RJD Party in Madhuban.
14 November 2025 at 09:52 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JD(U) Leads With 4,038 Votes in Kalyanpur
According to the second round of voting, JD(U)’s candidate, Maheshwari Hazari, is leading with 8,278 votes ahead of CPI’s Ranjeet Kumar Ram in Kalyanpur.
14 November 2025 at 09:50 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads With 177 Votes in Harsidhi
According to the first round of voting, BJP’s candidate, Krishnanandan Paswan, is leading with 4,118 votes ahead of Rajendra Kumar from the RJD Party in Harsidhi.
14 November 2025 at 09:46 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JD(U) Leads With 1,690 Votes in Narkatia, RJD Trails
As per the first round of voting, Vishal Kumar from the JD(U) is leading with 4,933 votes ahead of Shamim Ahmed from the RJD Party in Narkatia.
14 November 2025 at 09:44 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads in Dhaka, RJD Trails
Pawan Kumar Jaiswal from the BJP is leading with 5,030 votes ahead of Faisal Rahman from the RJD Party in Dhaka.
14 November 2025 at 09:43 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Leads With 1,421 Votes in Chiraia
According to the first round of voting, RJD’s candidate, Lakshmi Narayan Prasad Yadav, is leading with 4,109 votes ahead of BJP’s Lal Babu Prasad Gupta in Chiraia.
14 November 2025 at 09:40 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads in Madhuban, RJD Trails
BJP's candidate, Rana Randhir, is leading with 4,643 votes ahead of Sandhya Rani from the RJD Party in Madhuban.
14 November 2025 at 09:38 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads With 1,725 Votes in Pipra, CPI Trails
As per the first round of voting, Shyam Prasad Babu Yadav from the BJP is leading with 4,318 votes ahead of Rajmangal Prasad from the CPI Party in Pipra.
14 November 2025 at 09:34 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JDU Leads With 1916 Votes in Kalyanpur
According to the first round of voting, JDU’s candidate, Maheshwari Hazari, is leading with 3,819 votes ahead of Ranjeet Kumar Ram from the CPI Party in Kalyanpur.
14 November 2025 at 09:31 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JDU Leads With 1684 Votes in Kesaria, VIP Trails
Shalini Mishra from the JDU is leading with 3910 votes ahead of Varun Vijay from the VIP Party in Kesaria, according to the first round of voting.
14 November 2025 at 09:27 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: LJP Leads in Govindganj, AAP Trails
In the early counting trends, Raju Tiwari from LJP (Ram Vilas) is leading ahead of Ashok Kumar Singh from Aam Aadmi Party in Govindganj.
14 November 2025 at 09:23 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP Leads in Harsidhi, IND Trails
As per the first round of voting, Krishnanandan Paswan from the BJP leads ahead of Jagdish Ram from the Independent Party in Harsidhi.
14 November 2025 at 09:19 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: JDU Leads in Kesaria, VIP Trails
As per the first round of voting. Shalini Mishra from JDU leads ahead of Varun Vijay from VIP Party in Kesaria.
14 November 2025 at 09:35 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar Gears Up For Verdict In Bihar Polls, says ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’
As the JD(U) is gearing up for a verdict in the Bihar Assembly elections, a poster dedicated to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the title of a “Tiger who still has the power (Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai)” was seen outside the CM's residence in Patna.
14 November 2025 at 08:45 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: Sweets Being Prepared At BJP's Office In Delhi
Ahead of the Bihar elections result announcement, parathas, Sattu and jalebis are being readied at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi
14 November 2025 at 09:35 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: Government of Good Governance Returning, says JD(U)
Nitish Kumar from JD(U) wrote on X handle, “Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again”.
13 November 2025 at 19:23 IST
LIVE Bihar Election Results 2025
The counting of the votes for the Arwal parliamentary constituency will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Election Commission.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 08:25 IST