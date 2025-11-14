Purvi Champaran Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begin

Live Results from Purvi Champaran District in Bihar | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: The counting of votes has begun across all 243 constituencies. With EVMs being opened and the winning and trailing trends starting to emerge, this Bihar Election Result 2025 coverage will keep you updated on every major development. It marks a crucial day as Bihar decides who will form the next government. Counting across 12 assembly seats in Purvi Champaran district is set to begin at 8 am. The Purvi Champaran parliamentary constituency includes 12 assembly constituencies, namely, Sugauli, Govindganj, Raxaul, and more. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all 12 constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.