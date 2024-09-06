sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • Election News /
  • 'Restore Temples, Rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits' Among 25 Key BJP Promises For J&K Polls

Published 18:49 IST, September 6th 2024

'Restore Temples, Rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits' Among 25 Key BJP Promises For J&K Polls

The BJP promised to restore 100 ruined temples and further develop existing temples, including the Shankaracharya Temple

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kashmir elections
The BJP promised to restore 100 ruined temples and further develop existing temples, including the Shankaracharya Temple | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

18:49 IST, September 6th 2024