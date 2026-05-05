RG Kar Rape Victim's Mother Ratna Debnath Becomes BJP MLA, Topples TMC's 15-Year Rule In Panihati

Kolkata: RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother Ratna Debnath has clinched victory from the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate's historic win has ended Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s 15-year rule in Panihati.

Notably, Panihati had been under TMC's hold since 2011, with Nirmal Ghosh as its MLA. This time, TMC had fielded Tirthankar Ghosh from the seat. Ratna Debnath defeated him by a margin of more than 28,000 votes, amassing a total of 87,977 votes.

The candidacy of Ratna Debnath, who is seeking justice for her daughter, had turned the constituency into a crucial test of public outrage against the incumbent government. In 2024, Ratna Debnath's daughter, a 31-year-old postgraduate resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was raped and murdered while on duty. Her body was found in a seminar room on campus.

‘I Never Combed My Hair’

Ratna Debnath made her political debut in the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections on BJP's ticket. Before filing the nomination paper from Panihati, Debnath said that she won't comb her hair until her daughter would get justice. Calling Mamata Banerjee her “main enemy”, she had said, “My main enemy is Mamata Banerjee because she's the Health Minister, and my daughter worked for the Health Department. Why didn't Mamata Banerjee save my daughter? I never combed my hair; I'll take an oath until my daughter gets justice, I won't comb my hair. I'll file the nomination tomorrow. People are supporting me and want to see Mamata Banerjee defeated.”