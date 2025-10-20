Republic World
Updated 20 October 2025 at 12:29 IST

RJD Announces 143 Candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections, Tejashwi Yadav to Contest from Raghopur Constituency

RJD fields 143 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections. Tejashwi Yadav to contest from Raghopur. Mahagathbandhan seat sharing clarified: RJD (143), Congress (61). Note of caution: 3 seats have overlapping candidates between RJD & Congress. Elections on Nov 6 & 11.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
bihar election latest news rjd trusts my equation and political families
Lalu Yadav With Tejaswi Yadav | Image: social media
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants.
With this announcement, the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear, with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20, and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP. There maybe last minute withdrawls as well as the alliance has not been formally announced.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from Raghopur constituency, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga Rural, and Dilip Singh from Barauli, Ram Vilas Paswan in Pirpainti (SC), and Savitri Devi in Chakai.
The other candidates include Renu Kushwaha in Bihariganj constituency, Anita Devi Mahto in Warsaliganj, Mala Pushpam in Hasanpur, Sandhya Rani Kushwaha in Madhuban, Ritu Priya Chaudhary in Imamganj (SC), Tanushree Manjhi in Barachatti (SC), Chandni Devi Singh in Baniapur constituency, Arvind Sahani in Sarairanjan, Prema Chaudhary in Patepur (SC), Shambu Nath in Brahampur, and Mukesh Yadav in Bajpatti.

Meanwhile, after comparing the candidate lists from the RJD and the Indian National Congress (Congress) for the Bihar assembly elections, there are three common seats where both parties have fielded a candidate despite being in the Mahagathbandhan.
In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress). There is likely to be a compromise between the allies, with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.
Earlier on Saturday, the Congress released its second list for the Bihar assembly elections, announcing candidates for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia, and Gaya Town assembly seats.
The party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav, and Mohan Shrivasta will contest elections from Kasba, Purnia, and Gaya Town constituencies, respectively. The party also named Minnat Rahmani as its candidate from Supaul.
Earlier, on October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.
Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. 
 

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 20 October 2025 at 12:29 IST

