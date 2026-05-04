‘Sacred Memory Of…’: Sunetra Pawar Dedicates Baramati Win To Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday expressed that the faith shown by the people of Baramati through their votes is dedicated to the sacred memory of late Ajit Pawar.

In a post on X, Pawar said that the announcement of the Baramati Assembly by-election results has brought back memories of Ajit Pawar, leaving everyone emotional. Appealing to party workers and supporters who deeply admired him, she urged that no victory rallies be taken out and no gulal be thrown in celebration. "Let us maintain restraint and conduct ourselves in a manner befitting his ideals," she said.

As per a press release, Sunetra Pawar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Baramati for giving her the opportunity to realise former deputy Chief Minsiter's vision for the constituency. "This is not the end, but just the beginning of determination, struggle and a new Baramati," she said.

She also conveyed her assurance to the people that she remains committed to building the Baramati envisioned by Ajit Pawar.

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Counting of votes were held in Karnataka, Nagaland, Gujarat and Maharashtra today, where by-elections were held last month following the death of sitting MLAs.

The Baramati by-election were held on April 23, following the vacancy caused by the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year.

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Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC described the ongoing Baramati Assembly by-election as a significant referendum on the good work accomplished by the late Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar.