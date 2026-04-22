‘Scan For Ration Or Job’: ‘Pay2TMC’ Posters Appear Across Kolkata, Stir Buzz Ahead of Polls

Kolkata: On the eve of a high-stakes election phase, parts of Kolkata woke up to a striking form of political satire, posters mimicking digital payment interfaces, emblazoned with the provocative tagline “Pay2TMC”.

Spotted across busy markets, bus stands and metro stations, the posters resemble a typical QR-based payment scanner commonly used in apps like Paytm and Google Pay. At the centre is a large QR code, accompanied by a sharp message: “Be it ration or a job… scan.”

The messaging appears to take a direct swipe at the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), reviving Opposition allegations of a “cut money” culture, claims that have long been a flashpoint in the state’s political discourse. The phrase typically refers to accusations that beneficiaries of government schemes are forced to pay a portion of their entitlements as kickbacks.

While the origin of the posters remains unclear, their sudden overnight appearance has triggered widespread discussion, both on the streets and online. Many described them as a “creative but pointed” critique of governance, while some see it as a sign of intensifying campaign rhetoric ahead of voting.

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The ruling party has, in the past, rejected allegations of systemic corruption, with leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that strict action has been taken against any proven instances of wrongdoing. TMC is yet to officially respond to the latest poster campaign.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, have frequently used the “cut money” narrative to target the government, especially during election cycles. The emergence of the “Pay2TMC” posters adds a new visual and viral dimension to that criticism, blending political messaging with the language of everyday digital transactions.