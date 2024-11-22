sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasala, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth | LIVE

Published 21:47 IST, November 22nd 2024

Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasala, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth | LIVE

Counting of votes for the constituencies in Pune district including Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasala, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment will begin on Nov 23

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasala, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth | LIVE
Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasala, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth | LIVE | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

21:47 IST, November 22nd 2024