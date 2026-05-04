Sibsagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP's Kushal Dowari vs Akhil Gogoi Battle Heats Up in Sibsagar as Counting Begins
Sibsagar Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: All eyes on Sibsagar as BJP's Kushal Dowari faces Akhil Gogoi. Track BJP vs Raijor Dal trends, vote margins, and round-wise counting Assam.
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Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting set to begin at 8 AM, and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Sibsagar, Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.
The contest between the Raijor Dal (RD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP's Kushal Dowari contesting against Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi, making Sibsagar a marquee clash this election season
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This election has gone far beyond a routine democratic exercise. From record voter turnout to allegations over EVM security, late-night protests outside strongrooms, and re-polling at select booths ordered by the Election Commission of India, tensions have remained high till counting day.
While most exit polls suggest an edge for the BJP, the final outcome will depend on how the numbers unfold through each round of counting. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, seat-wise trends, and decisive vote margins from Sibsagar and across Assam.
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