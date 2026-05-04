Sibsagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP's Kushal Dowari vs Akhil Gogoi Battle Heats Up in Sibsagar as Counting Begins

Assam 2026 LIVE: Tight Fight Between Kushal Dowari and Akhil Gogoi in Bhabanipur | Image: Republic

Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting set to begin at 8 AM, and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Sibsagar, Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

The contest between the Raijor Dal (RD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP's Kushal Dowari contesting against Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi, making Sibsagar a marquee clash this election season

