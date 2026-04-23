Tamil Nadu Polls: Student-Built Robot Greets Voters, Promotes 100% Turnout in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: A specially designed robot developed by the students of Government Arts College in Coimbatore was seen greeting voters and distributing sweets as part of efforts to promote voter participation during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The robot was created using voice processing and radio control (RC) technology.

Explaining the initiative, student Vimal Vijayan said the idea was to encourage higher voter turnout. "Today is election day for Tamil Nadu. So, we are promoting 100% voting through this robot. People are giving great response to this," he said. He further added details about the development process, stating, "The team developed the robot's voice processing and RC control model. The robot is giving a message - stand in the queue and how to cast a vote."

Highlighting his interest in technology, he said, "I am passionate about electronics and engineering, robotics technology." He said two such robots have been placed as part of the awareness drive to engage and guide voters.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed massive voter turnout in the Assembly polls on Thursday, recording 62.18 per cent at 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. The highest turnout of 62.97 per cent was in Tiruppur district, followed by Namakkal at 62.51 per cent, then Erode at 61.97 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 54.58 per cent, Coimbatore at 58.24 per cent, and Madurai at 54.75 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 50.42 per cent.

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The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today, and the results will be announced on May 4. Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received. Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.