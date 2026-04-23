Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 234 Constituencies, AIADMK General Secretary Casts His Vote

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Voting Begins At 7 AM Across 234 Constituencies | Image: ANI, Republic

Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: The DMK maintains its alliance with Congress and other partners, with Congress contesting 28 seats and receiving a Rajya Sabha seat. In 2021, Congress won 18 of 25 contested seats, initially seeking a larger share.

The AIADMK and BJP reunited in April 2024 after a split, while actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, launched in February 2024, aims to challenge DMK-AIADMK dominance, attracting large crowds.

The fierce competition mainly involves the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance facing off against the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin aims to maintain authority while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami strives to regain a position in government after five years.

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