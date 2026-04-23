Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 234 Constituencies, AIADMK General Secretary Casts His Vote
Over 5.73 crore voters will determine the fate of 4,023 candidates in Tamil Nadu's Assembly elections on April 23, amid security measures against voter inducements. The DMK-led alliance faces off against the AIADMK.
- India News
- 4 min read
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: The DMK maintains its alliance with Congress and other partners, with Congress contesting 28 seats and receiving a Rajya Sabha seat. In 2021, Congress won 18 of 25 contested seats, initially seeking a larger share.
The AIADMK and BJP reunited in April 2024 after a split, while actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, launched in February 2024, aims to challenge DMK-AIADMK dominance, attracting large crowds.
The fierce competition mainly involves the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance facing off against the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin aims to maintain authority while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami strives to regain a position in government after five years.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
TVK Chief Arrives At Polling Station in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies arrives at a polling station in Chennai to cast his vote.
AIADMK General Secretary Casts His Vote
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: AIADMK General Secretary, LoP and AIADMK candidate from Edappadi Assembly Constituency, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) casts his vote at a polling station in Panchayat Union Primary School in Siluvampalayam.
Advertisement
State BJP Vice President Khushbu Sundar Casts Her Vote
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: State BJP vice president Khushbu Sundar casts her vote at a polling booth in Mylapore. The constituency sees a contest between BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan here and DMK's D. Velu.
Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram Casts His Vote
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote and shows his inked finger, at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga.
Advertisement
Ajith Kumar Cast His Vote In Thiruvanmiyur
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: Ajith Kumar voted in Thiruvanmiyur during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, attracting a huge crowd of fans. Police were deployed to manage the chaos outside the polling station amid attempts to catch a glimpse of the actor.
NTK Chief Senthamilan Seeman Casts His Vote
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: NTK Chief Senthamilan Seeman casts his vote at a polling station in Neelankarai
PM Modi Calls for Enthusiastic Voter Turnout as Polling Begins
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi encouraged participation in Tamil Nadu's Assembly elections via X, urging citizens to fulfill their democratic duty enthusiastically. He specifically called on the youth and women to vote in large numbers to achieve a record turnout, emphasizing the importance of their involvement in the electoral process.
Ahead of the Voting Mock Polling Conducted in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the voting for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 on Thursday, mock polling was held at the Chennai High School. Polling for the Assembly elections 2026 will begin at 7:00 am
19 International Delegates Visit Tamil Nadu Under ECI Programme
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India hosted 19 international delegates to observe Tamil Nadu's assembly elections, showcasing electoral processes and promoting global cooperation in election management.
Power Test for DMK, Revival Push for AIDMK, Debut Challenge for TVK
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu approaches a crucial election, featuring a multi-cornered contest. Over 5.67 crore voters will influence 234 constituencies, with results expected on May 4 after polling from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.