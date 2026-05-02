Tamil Nadu Polls: TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna Meets TN CEO Archana Patnaik, Flags Security Concerns Ahead of Results

New Delhi: Ahead of poll results, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has raised concerns over law and order, with General Secretary of Campaign Management Aadhav Arjuna meeting Chief Election Officer Archana Patnaik along with the party’s legal team. The meeting was focused on strengthening security arrangements at counting centres across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking after the meeting, Aadhav Arjuna flagged concerns over crowding and potential disruptions.

He said, “The law and order is always a situation in Tamil Nadu. We have requested the ECI to make sure that no party people, especially DMK, do not crowd the counting centre.”

The party has urged authorities to strictly regulate access to counting venues to ensure a smooth and fair process.

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Arjuna also referred to a recent incident of alleged violence, claiming that a TVK office in Trichy East was set on fire.

“They had burnt our offices in Trichy East. We condemn this and have asked the police to take immediate action,” he said, calling for accountability and swift action against those responsible.

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Party cites “alarming scenario”

In a letter, Aadhav Arjuna highlighted what he described as an “alarming scenario” unfolding ahead of counting day. The party alleged that anti-social elements are attempting to create law and order issues, potentially disrupting the counting process.

The letter also referred to a recent incident in the Srirangam constituency, where a TVK party office was allegedly vandalised and set on fire. The incident, according to the party, has heightened concerns about the safety of party workers and candidates.

TVK has sought immediate deployment of additional police forces in and around all counting centres across the state. The party has specifically requested:

Armed police presence at all counting venues

Protection for party agents and candidates

Preventive action against any potential disturbances

Call for ‘sterile zones’ around centres

One of the key demands raised by the party is the creation of a “sterile zone” around counting centres. TVK has urged authorities to enforce a one-kilometre safety perimeter, restricting public gatherings near the venues to avoid any interference or unrest.