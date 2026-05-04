The Minds Behind Vijay's Blockbuster Victory in Tamil Nadu | Meet The Strategists Of TVK

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a blockbuster debut in Tamil Nadu elections. With TVK set to bring a massive shift in the political landscape of the state, here is a look at the minds that drove the party towards victory:

Kapil Sahu is among the key strategists of TVK. He is a consultant with over a decade of experience in election planning, narrative engineering, grassroots mobilisation and political intelligence.

He has led campaigns across nine Indian states, working directly with two Chief Ministers and one Deputy Chief Minister.

Kapil and his team of 12 left IPAC two years back and after a successful Delhi Campaign against AAP. They are now spearheading the electoral strategy for Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

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Over the years, Kapil has independently managed campaigns for major political parties including INC, AAP, and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Notably, he led SDF’s 2019 state election campaign in Sikkim and was later assigned to manage Raghav Chadha’s constituency operations for 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections.

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He was appointed to lead AAP’s organisational and electoral groundwork in Uttar Pradesh, directly working with the think tank helmed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He also headed the strategic communications think tank for the Office of former Karnataka Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, overseeing cross-ministry communications across traditional and digital platforms.

John Arokiasamy, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, is another strategist behind TVK's performance. He is the founder of JPAC Persona.

When Vijay launched TVK last year, he held meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose Jan Swaraaj Party unsuccessfully fought the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Kishor had also predicted that Vijay stands a "very good chance" to win Tamil Nadu elections.