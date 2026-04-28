“The Movie Isn’t Over Yet”: TMC’s Jahangir Khan Vows to ‘Settle the Score’ in Chilling Campaign Speech

Ahead of the second phase of voting in West Bengal, TMC’s candidate from the Falta constituency in South 24 Paraganas, Jahangir Khan, has stirred fresh controversy.

In a public rally, Khan was seen issuing open threats. He said, “You may have started this game, but I will be the one to finish it. The movie isn't over yet.

I will settle the score by slitting their throats. But—and this is something that must always be remembered—neither Jahangir Khan nor his team has been intimidated by these global threats and bullying tactics, nor will they be intimidated in the days to come. Today, they are making quite a spectacle of themselves. Well, they may have started the game—but we are the ones who will finish it.”

This comes after Ajay Pal Sharma, popularly known as the ‘Singham’ cop and an ‘encounter specialist’ was seen giving a stern warning to anyone intentionally creating nuisance during the election. In the video that has been circulating online, Sharma can be heard specifically mentioning Khan’s family members. He said, “Jahangir’s family members are standing here; tell him properly – we’re repeatedly getting reports that his people are issuing threats; we’ll take strict action over it. Don’t end up crying and regretting later.”

Earlier, reacting to the incident, Khan had said that he would be filing an FIR and going to court to resolve this matter.

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Who is Jahangir Khan?

Jahangir Khan is hitting the 2026 campaign trail for the TMC in Falta. On paper, the 41-year-old looks clean—he’s a high school grad with about Rs 2.1 crore in assets, no debts, and no criminal record.

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