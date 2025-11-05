'They Ate Fodder, They'll Digest Ration Of Poor': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks RJD in Bihar

Gayaji: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav over the fodder scam, saying if the party is re-elected in Bihar, they will "digest the ration of the poor".

Addressing an election rally in Wazirganj Assembly constituency, which will undergo polling in the second phase on November 11, CM Yogi asked the electors not to give the Mahagathbandhan an opportunity in the state.

He said, "In the first phase of the Congress regime, they ate the fodder for animals; if they get the opportunity to come now, they will digest the ration of the poor. Don't give them a chance."

He slammed Congress and RJD, saying their ally, the Samajwadi Party, allowed the mafia to do construction on government land. CM Yogi also hailed the bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, "Congress and RJD have a partner in UP, the Samajwadi Party (SP). SP had a mafia disciple who, during the SP government in Lucknow, built four fort-like houses on land belonging to the poor and the government. When our government came to power, I said, 'Fir bulldozer ki karavahi ho jaaye na'. On that same land, high-rise buildings were built to house the poor."

Yogi Adityanath's remarks come after he inaugurated flats constructed under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme in Lucknow.

These flats were built on land reclaimed from the mafia in Lucknow. These flats would be given to 72 low-income families.

After inaugurating flats, CM Yogi said, "I am fortunate that on this day (Kartik Purnima), I am here in Lucknow at this event of allotment of houses built on a land freed from the encroachment of an infamous mafia."

Wazirganj constituency in the Gaya Ji district will undergo polling in the second phase of the Bihar elections. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Birendra Singh against Congress' former MLA Awadhesh Kumar Singh, and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar.