‘This Isn’t Gathbandhan Dharma’: Chirag Paswan Calls Out Tejashwi Yadav’s Solo Projection in Opposition Presser Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday predicted a historic NDA victory, slamming Mahagathbandhan's late start.

"Our voices are hoarse from campaigning, but Mahagathbandhan stays in AC rooms. Their press conference shows one man's face, not alliance unity. This isn't 'Gathbandhan dharma'. Congress should worry," Paswan said, confident of forming the government on November 14.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan said, "I am happy and satisfied that all NDA allies are campaigning continuously. The day the nomination filing of the first phase concluded, we started campaigning. Our voices have gone hoarse from campaigning. But people of Mahagathbandhan still didn't find it necessary to step out of AC rooms. They are holding their first press conference today...Out of arrogance and ambition, Mahagathbandhan allies have sacrificed their alliance. In today's press conference, face of just one man is visible in that entire press conference. This is not how you follow 'Gathbandhan dharma'...I don't know how Congress will see this...But Mahagathbandhan should be concerned about this."

He further added, "I am confident that we will register a historic win with an all-time high and form the Government this time

However, as Mahagathbandhan attempts to resolve the issue of "friendly fight" on a few assembly seats, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday asserted that decisions required to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections have already been taken.

"Whatever decision needed to be taken to secure victory has been taken," Khera told reporters here.

The Congress leader took a jibe at Prashant Kishor over his claim that the "contest is between NDA and Jan Suraaj", saying that everyone has the right to dream.

"Everyone has the right to speak and dream. We are very confident. We are getting the blessings of Bihar," Khera said.

Later, the Congress leader refuted claims of clashes within the Mahagathbandhan.

"Let the opposition say whatever they want to say, but there was never a clash between us (Mahagathbandhan). Is this (Tejashwi Yadav's photo in the poster) a relevant issue? Does this issue make any sense to the youth of Bihar?" Khera said.

"Can you see anyone upset? Everyone is smiling. When was it (the situation) bad?" he asked.

When asked about senior Congress leaders not accompanying candidates during nomination, Khera said, "Let those who want to show off, do it. We are contesting elections on issues. Our alliance is contesting the polls on issues. This is not an era or the time of showing off. Bihar is troubled; its youth is troubled. So, do you want to show off with 'band baaja'? Do it then."

As the election dates come closer, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate by the opposition Mahagathbandhan today.

The declaration of Tejashwi as Mahagathbandhan's CM face is expected to be made during a joint press conference by alliance parties. Tejashwi, the Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP), has previously served as Deputy Chief Minister.