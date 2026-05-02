TMC, BJP Clash In South 24 Parganas Amid Repolling In 15 Booths, Locals Complain Of Intimidation | Videos Inside

Kolkata: Amid repolling at 15 booths in West Bengal, workers from the ruling Trinamool Congress party and the BJP engaged in clashes in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas. Some voters claimed that they were being prevented from workers of the ruling party from casting their ballots.

The clashes took place amid protests by residents in Falta. Visuals that have emerged from the area show agitated people from the region claiming that TMC leaders were threatening them.

"Trinamool's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed," a woman was heard saying to ANI.

Another woman had reportedly claimed that even after they had voted for the TMC, they came under attack from the ruling party. Pleading for their arrest, she claimed that they want safety for women.

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“The situation is currently under control... People have some specific demands. There is a case of some intimidation, and a case has also been registered in that regard. We have heard their demands,” the Additional SP said, speaking to ANI.

Why Repolling Is Being Conducted?

Repolling is being conducted at 15 polling booths in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal following an order from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after reports of alleged EVM tampering during the second phase of polling in West Bengal on April 29.

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Voting is on across 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the EC said they came to this decision after receiving inputs from the state poll machinery, and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday (May 2).

BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya had earlier claimed that voters were prevented from casting their votes in favour of their preferred party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal had said that the polling booths where incidents of taping of EVM buttons were reported will undergo repolling.

"If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," West Bengal CEO said.

As per data from the Election Commission, Magrahat Paschim recorded a voter turnout of 56.33 per cent as of 2 pm, Diamond Harbour recorded 54.9 per cent. The average polling percentage was recorded at 55.57 per cent.