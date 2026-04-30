‘TMC Will Form Govt With 226+ Seats’: Defiant Mamata Releases Video After Exit Polls Predict BJP Edge

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on recent exit polls, labeling them as "paid and forced" maneuvers orchestrated by the BJP. Speaking with confidence ahead of the official results, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that these predictions are being dictated directly by the saffron party to influence public perception.

Despite the exit poll projections, Banerjee remains firm on a landslide victory for her party. "We will cross the 226-seat mark," she stated, asserting that the TMC will comfortably return to power by securing more than 226 of the 294 Assembly seats in Bengal.

Allegations of Intimidation and Raids

The Chief Minister highlighted a series of administrative actions that she claims were targeted at the opposition. She noted that several individuals vocal against the BJP have been arrested, and reported that multiple raids were carried out in the Bhawanipur area late last night.

Banerjee also raised concerns regarding the role of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the alleged interference of the Union Home Ministry. "Bengal doesn’t support bohiragotos (outsiders). BJP did not have agents of their own so they used central forces as one with direct interference of Amit Shah," she alleged.

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A Call to Guard the Mandate

With counting day approaching, the TMC leader issued a stern warning to her candidates and workers regarding the safety of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). She urged supporters to stay united and remain vigilant at counting centers to prevent any potential tampering.

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