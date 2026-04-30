‘TMC Will Form Govt With 226+ Seats’: Defiant Mamata Releases Video After Exit Polls Predict BJP Edge
Mamata Banerjee dismisses exit polls as BJP-dictated, urging TMC workers to guard EVMs. She predicted a landslide victory of 226+ seats for the Maa Mati Manush govt.
- Election News
- 2 min read
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on recent exit polls, labeling them as "paid and forced" maneuvers orchestrated by the BJP. Speaking with confidence ahead of the official results, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that these predictions are being dictated directly by the saffron party to influence public perception.
Despite the exit poll projections, Banerjee remains firm on a landslide victory for her party. "We will cross the 226-seat mark," she stated, asserting that the TMC will comfortably return to power by securing more than 226 of the 294 Assembly seats in Bengal.
আমরা মা-মাটি-মানুষের সরকার গঠন করছি।
জয় বাংলা! pic.twitter.com/igVP0FlM9G
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2026
Allegations of Intimidation and Raids
The Chief Minister highlighted a series of administrative actions that she claims were targeted at the opposition. She noted that several individuals vocal against the BJP have been arrested, and reported that multiple raids were carried out in the Bhawanipur area late last night.
Banerjee also raised concerns regarding the role of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the alleged interference of the Union Home Ministry. "Bengal doesn’t support bohiragotos (outsiders). BJP did not have agents of their own so they used central forces as one with direct interference of Amit Shah," she alleged.
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Also Read: 'Never Seen This Before': Mamata Banerjee Alleges Atrocities by Central Forces After Casting Vote in Bhabanipur
A Call to Guard the Mandate
With counting day approaching, the TMC leader issued a stern warning to her candidates and workers regarding the safety of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). She urged supporters to stay united and remain vigilant at counting centers to prevent any potential tampering.
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"I will also be going in the counting room," Banerjee announced, adding that she has requested several candidates to take to the streets to maintain a presence. She cautioned her team about alleged plans to exchange EVMs en route to counting centers, instructing them: "Do not leave the counting cabins until I say so through a press conference."