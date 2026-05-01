TVK Election Office Set on Fire in Pettavaythalai, Police Launch Investigation

Srirangam Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu recently grabbed headlines after an election office belonging to Ramesh, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate, was allegedly set on fire by unidentified individuals earlier today. The incident took place in the Pettavaythalai area, situated under the Andhanallur Union.

The office was being used by TVK's campaign operations in the region. According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, causing damage to party materials and the building's infrastructure. While no injuries were reported, the act has been condemned by party supporters as a deliberate attempt to intimidate their candidate and disrupt the election process.

In response to the incident, the TVK Union Secretary lodged a formal complaint at the local police station detailing suspected arson and called for an immediate, high-level investigation into the matter. Party officials have voiced their demand for the swift identification and arrest of those responsible, stressing that such acts of violence have no place in a fair electoral environment.

Local law enforcement authorities have confirmed receipt of the complaint and have reportedly begun a probe into the allegations. Forensic teams and local investigators are expected to examine the site for evidence of foul play, including checking nearby surveillance footage to identify any miscreants.

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The incident comes at a sensitive time for the Srirangam constituency, as political parties remain on high alert following the conclusion of polling. For the TVK, a relatively new entrant in the state's political landscape led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, the safety of its cadre and the security of its offices have become paramount concerns.