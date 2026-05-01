Hyderabad Tragedy: Software Engineer Jumps Into Lake, 19-Page Note Reveals Shocking Wife’s Multiple Affairs

Hyderabad Tragedy: A 36-year-old software engineer died by suicide in what has now become a deeply unsettling case raising questions around mental health, marital conflict, and the misuse of private digital content. The man, identified as Seetharam, allegedly jumped into Hussain Sagar Lake, marking another grim chapter in what is being described as a shocking Hyderabad incident.

According to initial findings in this Hyderabad lake case, Seetharam left behind a detailed 19-page suicide note, which has become central to the ongoing Hyderabad Police probe. In the note, he reportedly spoke at length about a troubled marriage, making serious allegations against his wife, Renuka.

The Hyderabad software engineer suicide has drawn attention due to the contents of the note. Seetharam claimed that his wife had been involved in multiple affairs over the past one-and-a-half years. He further alleged that he came to know about these relationships only after encountering explicit videos circulating online- an experience he described as emotionally devastating.

One of the more serious claims in the note relates to the alleged recording and circulation of private moments. Seetharam wrote that one of the men involved had filmed intimate videos and that these were later shared on social media platforms, reportedly through an individual identified as Ramana. Investigators are now examining whether such digital evidence exists and if any laws related to privacy violations were breached.

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The note also includes claims that some of the individuals had visited his home in his absence, which he interpreted as a breach of trust and personal boundaries. Throughout the document, Seetharam repeatedly expressed feelings of betrayal, stating that he had supported and cared for his wife but felt deeply hurt by the alleged developments.

Police officials have confirmed that a case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway. They have cautioned against drawing conclusions at this stage, stating that all allegations mentioned in the 19 page suicide note will be verified through evidence, including digital footprints, social media activity, and witness statements. The focus remains on establishing facts rather than speculation in this affair allegations case.

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This Hussain Sagar death has once again highlighted how personal disputes, when combined with emotional distress and digital exposure, can spiral into extreme outcomes. Experts say cases involving marital dispute Hyderabad scenarios are increasingly intersecting with issues like privacy breaches and online harassment, making them more complex for law enforcement to handle.

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, it is important to seek help and speak to someone you trust.

Helplines:

AASRA – 9820466726