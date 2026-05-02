TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna Rules Out Alliance with AIADMK, Calls It ‘Rumours’

New Delhi: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary for Campaign Management Aadhav Arjuna has firmly denied any alliance discussions with AIADMK or other parties, dismissing ongoing speculation as baseless.

“On alliance, it is all rumours. No AIADMK or left parties are approaching us. Yesterday our party meeting was purely technical and had nothing to do with such claims,” he said.

He further made it clear that there is no question of internal shifts, adding, “It goes without saying that TVK candidates won’t shift parties.”

Meeting with Tamil Nadu CEO Over Security

Amid the political buzz, Arjuna, along with the party’s legal team, met Tamil Nadu Chief Election Officer Archana Patnaik and also submitted a letter seeking stronger security arrangements for counting day.

Advertisement

The meeting focused on ensuring a smooth and secure counting process across all centres in the state.

Speaking after the meeting, Arjuna expressed concerns over possible disruptions on counting day.

Advertisement

“The law and order is always a situation in Tamil Nadu. We have requested the ECI to make sure that no party people, especially DMK, do not crowd the counting centre,” he said.

The party has urged authorities to regulate access strictly to prevent overcrowding and ensure fair counting.

Arjuna also flagged a recent incident of violence, claiming that a TVK office in Trichy East was set on fire.