In a massive political churn ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party leader Aparna Yadav the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav is likely to join the BJP today.

As per sources, talks regarding her induction have been going on for quite some time and the process is in the final stages. Aparna, who has openly favored decisions of the Narendra Modi government in the past, is set to join the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev today, sources added. Aparna Yadav is the wife of Mulayam Singh's younger son Prateek Yadav.

Her induction into the BJP could turn the tables for the ruling party, which has suffered many deflections ahead of UP elections. Aparna Yadav may be fielded as the BJP candidate for the Lucknow Cantt constituency. However, there has been no word from either party. In the past week, at least 14 MLAs from the saffron camp have quit the party and joined Samajwadi Party.

The Yadav Family dispute

Over the past year, Aparna Yadav has clashed with her family members on several occasions over the issues of NRC and Ram Mandir. In February 2021, Aparna had donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Mandir and launched a direct attack on her father-in-law.

The young politician said she "could not take responsibility" for what her family had done in the past. Her remark came in response to Mulayam Singh Yadav's actions as the UP Chief Minister in 1990. During his tenure, Yadav had given controversial orders to the UP police to open fire on kar sevaks near the Babri Masjid, an act that caused a massive uproar across the state and the country.

Aparna Yadav had also openly shamed SP President Akhilesh Yadav by backing the National Register for Citizens (NRC) last year. Notably, she had fought the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections on the SP ticket but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi of the BJP.

The 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election to be held in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 105 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya.