Asaduddin Owaisi's Threat To UP Police: 'After PM Modi & Yogi Leave, Who Will Save You?'

Stoking a fresh row during his campaign for the Uttar Pradesh polls, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi issued an open threat to the state's police personnel over atrocities allegedly committed by them. While addressing a gathering of oppressed classes in Kanpur on December 12, Owaisi warned the police that they won't enjoy the patronage of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for a long time. Listing purported incidents where minorities were targeted, he claimed that God will punish the errant police personnel for their actions.

Asaduddin Owaisi claimed, "(AIMIM UP president) Shaukat Sahab was saying that the beard of a 80-year-old person Mohammad Rafiq was pulled in the Rasulabad Police Station, Kanpur Rural and was urinated upon. The person who committed this act was SI Gajender Pal Singh. Is this your honour? If this is true, I don't feel ashamed but I feel pained."

He added, "I want to tell police personnel, remember this. Yogi (Adityanath) will not remain the Chief Minister forever. Modi will not remain the Prime Minister always. We Muslims are silent because of time. But remember, we are not going to forget your atrocities. We will remember your atrocities. Allah will destroy you with his strength, God willing. Times will change. Then who will come to save you? When Yogi will go back to his Math, Modi will go to the mountains or will go somewhere else, then who will come?"

"We will also not forget how a daughter was trying to save her father who is a Muslim autorickshaw driver as Bajrang Dal goons were beating him. This happened in Kanpur. We will remember. She is my daughter too," he elaborated.

UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

While the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party initially joined the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha', it was left in the lurch after Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party forged a pre-poll alliance with SP. As of now, AIMIM has revealed its intention to contest 100 seats in UP. Other opposition parties have often accused AIMIM of being a B-team of BJP, an allegation vociferously denied by Owaisi.