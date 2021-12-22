Congress Issues First Response On Rawat's 'suppression' Tweet; Claims It Was Meant For BJP

Stirring massive political controversy ahead of the Uttarakhand Elections 2022, senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat on Wednesday accused his party leaders of "suppressing" him. Reacting to the veteran leader's remarks, State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal claimed that there was "no factionalism" in the Congress, and promised to smoothen the ruffled feathers.

"You can see how we are strengthening the Congress party through rallies and functions. There is no comment on Harish Rawat's remark. The tweet you are talking about has just happened, I will meet him and discuss the matter. When I will meet him, we will talk about the leadership face. Everything is all right with Congress. Harish Rawat is a respected leader and we will decode his tweet. Both Devendra Yadav and Harish Rawat will be there," Godiyal told Republic TV.

Congress leader Raashid Alvi also reacted to the comment, turning the tables onto the BJP. "It is the BJP which is in power and he is tweeting about. He must be hinting towards CBI ED threats. I would request him to continue in Congress and in the politics," he said.

'Congress Leaders Suppressing Me': Harish Rawat

Hinting at a rebellion, Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organisation at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the elections. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him.

Harish Rawat remarked, "Isn't it strange that the organizational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet."

"It has often come to my mind that enough is enough, Harish Rawat. I have swum enough, now is the time for rest," he conceded. However, he added that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away.