Venugopal Or Satheesan? Kerala CM Suspense To End On Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: The suspense over who will become Kerala’s next Chief Minister is expected to end on Sunday, with the Congress high command preparing to take the final call in Delhi after intense consultations with senior state leaders.

According to party sources, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is likely to announce its decision after a crucial round of meetings in the national capital. Senior Congress leaders from Kerala have been summoned to Delhi as the battle for the top post between KC Venugopal and VD Satheesan intensifies.

The power tussle comes days after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) registered a massive victory in Kerala, winning 102 Assembly seats, including 63 won by the Congress.

At the centre of the high-stakes contest are KC Venugopal, outgoing Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, all seen as key contenders for the Chief Minister’s post.

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However, the strongest buzz currently revolves around Venugopal and Satheesan, with factional camps openly mobilising support for their leaders.

Sources said Satheesan has conveyed to the Congress leadership that he may stay out of the ministry if he is not chosen as the Chief Minister, escalating pressure on the party high command and fuelling speculation of internal unrest.

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Adding to the drama, videos surfaced allegedly showing Congress leaders informally counting support for “KC”, “RC” and “VD”, widely interpreted as references to KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan, respectively.

Supporters of both Venugopal and Satheesan have also put up posters across parts of Kerala backing their leaders for the top post, while protests demanding Satheesan’s elevation as Chief Minister were reported from multiple locations.

Despite the visible factionalism, Congress leaders have publicly insisted that the final decision will rest entirely with the party leadership in Delhi.

Congress veteran K Muraleedharan said the observers appointed by the AICC had already left for Delhi and would submit their report to the high command.

“The central observers will submit their report today. The decision will be taken by the high command tomorrow in consultation with senior leaders of Kerala. The name will probably be announced the day after tomorrow. The decision of the high command is final,” Muraleedharan said.

He also attempted to downplay reports of a possible rebellion within the party.

“When the name comes out, everybody will be united. Flux is going on. Tomorrow, decision will come. High command is final,” he said, adding, “There will not be any revolt in the party.”

Meanwhile, AICC observer Mukul Wasnik confirmed that all Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising the high command to choose the Congress Legislature Party leader.

“In Kerala, following a Congress Legislature Party meeting, all party MLAs discussed and approved a proposal authorising the Congress high command to select the leader of the legislative party. A detailed report will be submitted to the party leadership,” Wasnik said.