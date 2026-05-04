Video Shows VVPAT Slips Dumped On North 24 Parganas Road Just Hours Ahead Of Vote Counting, ECI Clarifies

Kolkata: Just hours ahead of the counting of votes in West Bengal, a shocking sight was seen on the streets of North 24 Parganas, where thousands of VVPAT slips were found dumped. Following the discovery, a scuffle erupted in the area. Meanwhile, ECI conducted a probe and issued a clarification.

A video showed a pile of VVPAT slips discarded near a drain in Subhashnagar of Ichapur Nilganj Panchayat, Madhyamgram Assembly. The slips appeared to be from booth number 29 of ​​Noapara Assembly.

CPI (M) candidate from the seat, Gargi Chatterjee, arrived at the spot near Subhas Nagar Petrol Pump. The discovery raised serious concerns over the handling of election-related material by the authorities, ahead of the crucial day of vote counting.

Gargi Chatterjee examining discarded VVPAT slips on road

Soon workers from CPI (M), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) arrived and a scuffle broke out amongst them.

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Police were immediately sent to the spot, the VVPAT slips were seized and an investigation was launched.

Following the examination, the Election Commission clarified that the VVPAT found on the road was from a mock poll conducted before the polling day. “[They] are not related to the actual poll conducted on the day of voting,” it added.

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“A detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and necessary action,” it further said.