'Want to know Bihar Polls Result?': Amit Shah Says, 'Lalu-Rahul Will Be Wiped Out By 11 am on Nov 14' | Image: X

Bettiah: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of "protecting and sheltering infiltrators," asserting that the BJP has remained committed to removing every infiltrator from the country despite the Congress' repeated statements and press conferences.

Addressing a public gathering in Bettiah, Shah also took a sharp dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, referring to his "Voter Adhikar Yatra" as the "Ghuspetiya Bachchao Yatra." He alleged that the campaign's agenda was to retain Bangladeshi infiltrators on India's voter lists.

"Tell me, whether or not, we should eliminate names of Bangladeshis from the voter's list? Four months ago, Rahul Baba started 'Ghuspetiya Bachchao Yatra', and stated that Bangladeshi infiltrators should remain on our voters' list. I want to ask: should Bangladeshi infiltrators decide who will be the CM? No matter how many press conferences you (Rahul Gandhi) hold, the BJP will work to remove every infiltrator from the country," Amit Shah said while addressing a gathering in Bettiah.

Shah emphasised the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, noting that the Mahagathbandhan parties would be "wiped out" by 11 am during the counting on November 14.

"Do you want to know what the results will be on 14th November? At 8 am on 14th Nov, counting will begin. By 11 am, the parties of Lalu and Rahul will be wiped out. NDA in the leadership of Modi ji and Nitish Kumar will be forming the government with a majority in Bihar," Shah said.

Calling West Champaran the "rice bowl" of eastern India, Shah also attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal, stating the sugar mills in the area were shut down due to ransom in Lalu Prasad Yadav's "jungle raj" period.

"This Western Champaran was known as the rice bowl of the entire eastern India. The sweetness of our rice was blended across the country, but due to ransom in the jungle rule, sugar mills began to shut down one by one. Locks were also put on the sugar mills of Champaran. While we have started the Riga sugar mill and I assure you that in the next five years, the BJP and NDA will undertake the task of restarting all the closed sugar mills," he said.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slow turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 am.

Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 am, has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 am.