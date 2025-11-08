'Was Beyond Shocked to Hear Telangana CM Say 'Congress Matlab Musalmaan, Musalmaan Matlab Congress': Rajnath Singh

Rohtas, Bihar: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was "shocked" to hear Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy say that "Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress" and affirmed that the NDA will rise above caste and religion to do politics based on justice and humanity.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Rohtas, Rajnath Singh said, "I heard the Telangana CM say, 'Congress matlab musalmaan, musalmaan matlab Congress'. I was beyond shocked to hear this. They have achieved political success by creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims. We will not do politics on caste, religion, and creed, and we don't care if we succeed or not. We will do politics only based on justice and humanity."

He also attacked the Mahagathbandhan alliance and accused the RJD and Congress of making promises to voters that cannot be practically delivered.

"These people want to become successful by lying to people. I want to ask RJD and Congress, how is it possible to give a government job to every household? Why would you promise something which is not practically possible?... All of you are educated and you know that under no circumstances can this be made possible... However, we will try to provide employment to all those who want it. This is our target... Farmers will be given ₹9,000 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi when we form the government in Bihar," he said.

Advertisement

Sharpening his attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Defence Minister asked why Gandhi did not file a written complaint with the Election Commission if he thought the votes of people in Bihar were being "stolen."

"If Rahul Gandhi thinks that the votes of the people of Bihar are being stolen, why does he not file a written complaint with the Election Commission? I also want to ask him, can politics not be done by speaking the truth? Is it important to lie to have a successful political career?... If Rahul Gandhi is so worried about the backward classes and Dalits, why did he become the Leader of the Opposition himself? Why did he not give an opportunity to a backward-class leader from his party? And then he advocates for social justice... NDA gives equal and adequate representation to all," he said.

Advertisement

The first phase of the Bihar elections saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marking the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.