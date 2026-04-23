West Bengal Election 2026: Crude Bomb Blast and Political Clashes Rock Murshidabad; Multiple Injured

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 has been marred by violence in the Murshidabad district. On Thursday, April 23, a series of violent incidents, including a crude bomb explosion and fierce political clashes, left several people injured and sparked widespread panic among voters.

Crude Bomb Explosion in Nowda Triggers Panic

In the most alarming incident of the day, unidentified miscreants hurled a crude bomb in the Nowda constituency while voting was actively underway. The explosion occurred near a crowded area, sending voters and local residents scurrying for cover.

According to initial reports, several individuals sustained splinter injuries from the blast. Security forces, including central paramilitary units, rushed to the spot immediately to secure the perimeter. The injured were quickly shifted to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment. While the exact number of casualties is still being verified, the attack has cast a shadow over the polling process in the region.

Bloody Clashes in Domkal: CPI(M) and TMC Workers Clash

The violence was not limited to Nowda. In the Domkal block, a traditionally volatile region, a fresh flashpoint emerged late Wednesday night and continued into the early hours of polling day.

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A violent confrontation broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the Sardarpara area of Raipur. What began as a heated verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical battle involving sharp weapons.

At least three people from both parties were seriously injured. One CPI(M) worker is reportedly in critical condition and is battling for life at the Domkal Super Specialty Hospital. Local residents were the first to intervene, helping transport the bleeding victims to the hospital before police arrived.

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Election Commission Demands Immediate Report

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a stern view of the deteriorating law and order situation in Murshidabad. Following the reports of the bomb blast and the Sardarpara clash, the Commission has officially sought a detailed report from the District Magistrate (DM) of Murshidabad.

Heavy security deployment remains in place, with "area domination" exercises being conducted in sensitive pockets. However, the twin incidents have intensified the political heat, with opposition parties accusing the ruling dispensation of intimidation, while the TMC maintains that these are isolated incidents aimed at defaming the state's democratic process.