West Bengal Election: Slapped & Chased By 'Goons', BJP’s Suvendu Sarkar ‘Runs For Life’. Watch Viral Video

The first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections was overshadowed by widespread violence and unrest, with multiple districts reporting clashes and disruptions during polling.

In Kumarganj, BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar was allegedly chased and assaulted by a mob near a polling booth. Viral video footage showed him fleeing across fields as attackers struck him despite the presence of security personnel. Sarkar claimed that polling agents were forcibly removed and that he was injured during the assault, with his vehicle also damaged. The Election Commission has reportedly ordered the identification and arrest of those involved in the attack.

The violence was not confined to Kumarganj. In Murshidabad, tensions escalated after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir faced a protest and clash with TMC workers when his vehicle was attacked with bricks and sticks. This followed a crude bomb blast in Nauda late Wednesday night that left several injured, adding to the volatile atmosphere.

In Cooch Behar’s Tufanganj area, large crowds allegedly attempted to intimidate voters, forcing the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to intervene. Security forces conducted a lathi-charge to disperse the mob and restore order, underscoring the scale of unrest in the region.

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Elsewhere, reports of booth capturing, intimidation of polling agents, and sporadic clashes between rival party workers surfaced throughout the day. In Asansol, BJP candidate and sitting MLA Agnimitra Paul’s car was attacked, further intensifying concerns about the safety of candidates and voters alike.

The Election Commission has deployed additional forces to sensitive zones and assured strict action against those disrupting the democratic process. Despite the violence, voter turnout remained high in several districts, leading Bengal with 62.18% voter turnout by 1PM beating Tamil Nadu’s turnout of 56.81%.

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West Bengal’s Assembly elections entered their first phase on April 23, 2026, with nearly 3.60 crore voters set to decide the fate of 1,452 candidates across 152 constituencies in 16 districts. Polling began at 7 a.m., marking the start of a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This election cycle follows a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, which reduced the electorate by almost 12%. To ensure security, the Election Commission of India has deployed a record 2,450 companies of Central paramilitary forces, amounting to nearly 2.5 lakh personnel across sensitive zones.

The BJP is focusing heavily on north Bengal, where it secured 59 seats in 2021, compared to TMC’s 93. For the TMC, preventing further BJP gains is critical to maintaining its dominance in the state. The contest has already been marked by reports of violence and unrest, underscoring the tense political atmosphere.