'Will Hang You Upside Down': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Issues Fiery Threat To Amit Shah, Calls Home Minister ‘Gunda, Jallad’

New Delhi: In a massive political controversy, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee sparked outrage after crossing the line with a series of personal attacks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him a “Gunda”, “Jallad”, “coward” and a “dirty man” during a speech in West Bengal on April 28.

Launching an aggressive attack on the BJP and central agencies, Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission was functioning in favour of the BJP and claimed Shah had come to the state to threaten opposition leaders.

“He is working only for the BJP. And Amit Shah came here and held out threats,” Banerjee said.

However, the TMC MP crossed the line by directly targeting the Union Home Minister with abusive and provocative remarks. “A Home Minister being a Gunda. He is a Gunda, he is a Jallad,” Banerjee said during the speech.

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Escalating his attack further, he accused Shah of orchestrating “illegal activities” and alleged that the BJP was using police and administrative machinery to target the Trinamool Congress ahead of elections.

“Amit Shah has done all these illegal activities. He is a dirty man. Completely dirty man,” he said.

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Banerjee also made personal remarks linked to Shah’s political roots in Gujarat, saying, “His original in Gujarat was Gunda. Gunda means it is in his blood.” The TMC leader further intensified the rhetoric by openly challenging the Home Minister.

“Amit Shah, come here… If you have the courage, come. Coward. Gunda, coward,” he said. Banerjee additionally alleged that the Governor, Election Commission, CISF and CRPF were acting against the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

“Governor is against us. Election Commission is against us. CISF, CRPF, every central machinery is against us,” he claimed, while questioning whether elections in the state could be considered “free and fair”.

The remarks have triggered a fresh political storm, with the BJP likely to strongly condemn the language used by the TMC MP against the Union Home Minister.

The move came amid Trinamool Congress’s mounting concerns over potential electronic voting machines (EVM) tampering, punctuated by a sit-in protest staged by party supporters.

With only 48 hours remaining until the decisive vote count for the Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the BJP "in active collusion" with the Election Commission "is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders" and said "this is the murder of democracy in broad daylight," shortly after the second and final phase of polling concluded in the state.

In a post on X in which the Trinamool Congress also shared a video, the party said "opening of ballot boxes" is gross electoral fraud.

The party added, "ALARMING This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight. CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly with the full knowledge and protection of the Election Commission."

In response to the allegations, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal reiterated that EVM strong rooms remain "safe and secure," asserting that there is no "irregularity or controversy" in the ongoing process. "No CCTV was turned off. CCTV footage of all 8 strong rooms there, 7 of EVMs and 1 of the postal ballot, is being telecast.

Political parties' people can sit beyond the three-layer security and see this. They saw some movement around 4 pm when our staff was opening the postal ballot room as per the rules. As per the rule, all political parties were informed, and all candidates were informed by the RO (Returning Officer). They should have come here...After 4 pm, 3 candidates came and saw that the EVMs' strong rooms were sealed, while the postal ballot's strong room was open. The 3 then left," Agarwal told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also dismissed Mamata Banerjee's recent protests as "pre-emptive drama" intended to manufacture excuses for a projected TMC defeat in the exit polls.

"Whoever is going to lose the election looks for excuses for the defeat in advance. Mamata Banerjee has already lost the election; all the exit polls are showing that TMC has been wiped out, but she is still doing drama. Going to the strong room and creating drama, staging a protest, all this is because she is writing the story after the defeat.