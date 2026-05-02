West Bengal Polls: BJP Predicts Victory After Record Turnout, Congress Says 'Thuggery' Over Heavy Security Buildup

New Delhi: As repolling commenced today across 15 booths in South 24 Parganas, the move has ignited a fierce war of words between the BJP and the Congress.

While the BJP views the exercise as a necessary correction of electoral irregularities, the Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission's (ECI) neutrality and the heavy deployment of security forces.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the ECI's decision, framing the repoll as a standard procedure to ensure democratic integrity. He remained upbeat about the party's prospects across the state and beyond.

He said, “When the Election Commission feels that there has been some irregularity somewhere, re-polling is conducted there. The voters of Bengal have participated enthusiastically in this festival of democracy and cast their votes. It has been a splendid election. I am fully confident that the BJP will form the government with a full majority. The performance of the BJP is going to be very good in all five states.”

Advertisement

In a starkly different tone, Congress leader TS Singh Deo condemned the atmosphere in which the elections are being held, accusing the central government of using "encounter specialists" and paramilitary forces to intimidate the electorate.

On the other hand, Deo said, “There is a tense situation there; it has never been seen before that 3 lakh paramilitary forces have been deployed in any election.”

Advertisement

He further said, “Selected officers like encounter specialists have been sent... this is nothing but thuggery... your job is to take action, not to indulge in thuggery... If elections are being held in such circumstances, you can imagine how fair they are. Mallikarjun Kharge gets a notice for some statement of his. Have Amit Shah or Prime Minister Modi ever received any notice?”

"The Chief Election Commissioner should be immediately removed; for the sake of the country's democracy, this person's conduct is entirely wrong," said Deo.

Defying rain and political tension, voters in West Bengal turned out in massive numbers on Saturday for repolling in 15 booths across the Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies. By 5 PM, the combined voter turnout reached a staggering 86.9%, underscoring the high-intensity nature of this Assembly election.

The repoll was mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following reports of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering and voter intimidation during the second phase of polling on April 29.