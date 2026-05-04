Who Will Be Kerala's New CM As Congress-Led UDF Ends LDF's 10-Year Rule?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to make a historic comeback in Kerala after 10 years of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule. With the historical change in power in the state comes the thorny question of succession: who among a crowded field of senior leaders gets to sit in the Kerala CM's chair?

The contest for the chief minister's post has intensified within the Congress, with three senior leaders, VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and KC Venugopal, emerging as the principal contenders.

VD Satheesan

VD Satheesan has served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and has been the most prominent face of the UDF over the past five years. The 61-year-old Congress leader led the alliance's campaign against the state government and is widely seen as having strong public visibility.

A five-time MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam district, Satheesan is said to have effectively led the charge against the LDF government throughout his tenure in the opposition.

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Among the frontrunners, Satheesan is widely regarded as the strongest on-ground candidate.

Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala has held key organisational and legislative roles over the years, and has long-standing ties with the party leadership at the national level. The 69-year-old leader has been an All India President of the Congress' student wing NSUI and has a strong connect in the party organisation even outside the state. He is also deeply trusted by alliance partners and in the recent elections, he was entrusted with leading the campaign committee.

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KC Venugopal

KC Venugopal, Congress' National General Secretary (Organisation), is known to enjoy the trust of both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the Kerala Assembly elections, the 63-year-old played a pivotal role in placating disgruntled leaders and keeping the party united. He has also served as a minister at both the state and central levels, and currently holds a Lok Sabha seat.

But his candidature comes with significant complications. He did not contest the Assembly elections, and may not be considered if the party decides the CM must be from among the elected MLAs.

Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's name has also been doing the rounds in media circles in Delhi as a possible CM contender. Tharoor is a four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram.