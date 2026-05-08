Why BJP Chose May 9 for Bengal CM Swearing-In: The Rabindra Jayanti Connection

The dawn of May 9 will mark more than just a political transition in West Bengal; it will signal a historic homecoming for the state’s cultural and political identity. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to inaugurate its first-ever government in Bengal, the choice of date for Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in as Chief Minister has resonated deeply across the state, with the new leader set to take his oath of office tomorrow at 11 AM.

The ceremony coincides with Pochishe Boishakh, the 25th day of the month of Boishakh, which marks the birth anniversary of Bengal’s greatest son, Rabindranath Tagore. By choosing this sacred day, the BJP is intertwining its landmark victory with the very "Pran" (life force) of Bengali heritage.

The Bard and the Ballot: A Strategic Homage

While the rest of the nation observed Tagore Jayanti on May 7, Bengal’s traditional calendar places the celebrations on May 9 this year. For a party that has secured a sweeping mandate to transform the state, this timing is viewed not as a mere schedule, but as a profound tribute.

For the first time in the state's history, a BJP Chief Minister will take the oath of office under the spiritual canopy of Tagore’s legacy. This alignment underscores the party's commitment to a "Shonar Bangla" that is as intellectually vibrant as it is economically strong.

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Adhikari: The New CM of Bengal

At the heart of this historic moment is Suvendu Adhikari, whose elevation to the Chief Minister’s post follows a campaign that redefined Bengal’s political landscape. Adhikari’s journey to the top was solidified by his monumental victory in Bhabanipur, where he took the fight directly to Mamata Banerjee.

By defeating the outgoing Chief Minister in her own citadel by a decisive margin of over 15,000 votes, Adhikari proved his mettle as a leader of the masses. His victory was the catalyst for the party's surge, proving that the desire for Parivartan (change) had reached even the most traditional TMC strongholds.

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Governance Meets Heritage

The atmosphere in Kolkata is one of high anticipation. Senior leaders, including Samik Bhattacharya, have hinted at a streamlined and focused administration ready to hit the ground running from day one. While there were earlier discussions regarding multiple Deputy CMs, the party appears to have unified behind a singular, strong leadership structure to ensure a swift and efficient transition.