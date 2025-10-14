Why BJP Dropped 7-Time Winner Nand Kishore Yadav from Patna Sahib And What It Signals

The BJP has omitted Nand Kishore Yadav, a stalwart who had held the Patna Sahib seat for seven straight terms, from its first candidate list, opting instead for Ratnesh Kushwaha as its new face. | Image: Republic

Patna: In a surprising turn ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has omitted Nand Kishore Yadav — a stalwart who had held the Patna Sahib seat for seven straight terms — from its first candidate list, opting instead for Ratnesh Kushwaha as its new face in that key constituency.

Yadav, who currently serves as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, accepted the party’s decision. In a post on X, he said, “I stand by the BJP’s decision… The party has given me a lot. I have no complaints. The new generation is welcomed and congratulated. The people of Patna Sahib have made me victorious seven consecutive times … I will never forget their love and affection.”

He has been a senior figure in Bihar politics — serving as a minister in multiple departments over the years and anchoring BJP’s hold over Patna Sahib since first winning in 1995.

Observers are reading several possible motives behind the switch. It reflects electoral recalibration. The BJP may believe fresh leadership in Patna Sahib could better counter shifting political tides, especially under the broader INDIA alliance strategy, which may attempt to wrest the seat.

The move may also be aimed at renewal and generational change. Yadav’s acceptance that “new generation is welcomed” hints that the party wants to project energy and responsiveness to evolving ground dynamics.

Caste and alliance arithmetic could also be at play. The BJP often tinkers with candidate profiles to balance castes, local public sentiment or coalition demands. While details on Ratnesh Kushwaha’s political weight are still emerging, the shift might be designed to recalibrate electoral equations in Patna’s urban constituency.

Dropping a figure like Yadav also carries risks: it may alienate his loyal base or create internal discontent. But by managing the narrative — emphasising his own acceptance and the idea of generational transition — the BJP may manage to contain backlash.