‘Why This Large Entourage?’: Suvendu Adhikari Targets Mamata in Bhabanipur, Alleges Voter Intimidation

Kolkata: A fierce political face-off unfolded in West Bengal’s high-stakes Bhabanipur constituency on Wednesday as BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of moving around polling areas with a “large entourage” to intimidate voters during Phase 2 polling of the Assembly elections.

Locked in a direct contest in Bhabanipur, one of the most closely watched seats this election, Adhikari questioned Banerjee’s presence near polling booths, citing restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

“Section 163 is in effect here. Mamata Banerjee is walking around with several people. Why is she roaming here?” he asked, alleging that her supporters were attempting to “spread fear” among voters.

He added that while any candidate has the right to visit polling booths, such visits should not be accompanied by large groups. “I am also visiting booths with only my bodyguards. She should do the same. Why so many people?” Adhikari said.

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‘Trying To Scare Voters’

Escalating his attack, the Leader of Opposition accused Banerjee of attempting to influence voters, particularly from the Hindu community, through intimidation tactics. Expressing confidence in his electoral prospects, Adhikari claimed that the Chief Minister had already “lost” the Bhabanipur seat.

The contest carries added political weight, given Adhikari’s previous victory over Banerjee in the Nandigram seat during the 2021 Assembly elections, a symbolic defeat that had shaken the Trinamool Congress leadership at the time.

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Mamata Hits Back, Alleges ‘Rigging Attempt’

Earlier in the day, Banerjee levelled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of attempting to “forcefully rig” the elections. Speaking to reporters, she pointed to alleged violence against party workers and disruptions to the voting process.

“Voting is a festival of democracy. But look at the hooliganism. Our workers were beaten up. This is not how elections are conducted,” she said.

Striking an emotional chord, the TMC chief urged authorities to ensure peaceful polling and questioned the deployment of what she termed “outsider” observers and security personnel.

“A few outsider observers and police officers have been brought in who don’t understand West Bengal. They are doing whatever they want… this is like terrorism,” Banerjee alleged, calling for voters’ rights to be protected.

High-Stakes Phase 2 Polling

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 is underway across 142 constituencies, nearly half of the state’s 294 seats, making it a decisive battleground for both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

With an electorate of over 3.21 crore voters and more than 1,400 candidates in the fray, the scale of polling is massive. Over 41,000 polling stations have been set up, including more than 8,000 managed entirely by women.

Following a record turnout in Phase 1, this final round is widely seen as a litmus test for the TMC, especially as voting shifts to its traditional strongholds in South Bengal and Kolkata.

A Battle For Narrative & Numbers

As allegations and counter-allegations dominate polling day discourse, the Bhabanipur contest has emerged as a microcosm of the larger political battle, one defined as much by narrative warfare as by voter turnout.