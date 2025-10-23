‘Will Create A New Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav Unveils Big Promises After Being Named Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face

Tejashwi Yadav said he will change Bihar into a developed state where people won't have to migrate for jobs, where industries will thrive and justice will prevail. | Image: Screen Grab

Patna: Soon after being declared the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a fiery attack on the NDA government and unveiled a slew of promises aimed at what he called the “creation of a new Bihar”.

“I thank everyone for having faith in me. We will create a new Bihar — a Bihar where people don’t have to migrate for jobs, where industries thrive and where justice prevails,” Tejashwi said, addressing a massive gathering in Patna.

Yadav promised to reduce LPG cylinder prices to Rs 500, provide Rs 30,000 to women under the Jeevika Yojana, and waive interest on their loans if voted to power.

“We will fulfil in 20 days what the NDA could not do in 20 years,” he declared, amid loud cheers.

Advertisement

The RJD leader also launched a direct attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP, questioning why the ruling alliance had not yet announced its CM face.

“Why has the NDA not declared its chief ministerial face? Is it because Amit Shah has already decided that this is Nitish Kumar’s last election?” he said.

Advertisement

“JDU leaders are working for BJP. Nitish Kumar will not be made CM by the NDA — everyone in Bihar knows that,” he said.

Tejashwi accused the state government of deep-rooted corruption, paper leaks and failure to maintain law and order.

“No work happens in Bihar without corruption or bribes. There have been repeated incidents of firing, including outside my own residence, yet no one has been arrested. The CAG report exposed Rs 70,000 crore corruption, no accountability. This is what 20 years of the Nitish-BJP regime looks like,” he alleged.

Calling the BJP an “anti-reservation party”, Tejashwi said the double-engine government had failed both at the Centre and in Bihar.

“After ruling Bihar for 20 years and the country for 11 years, why is Bihar still the poorest state? Where are the industries? Why is Bihar’s per capita income the lowest?” he asked.

He promised that a Mahagathbandhan government would prioritise employment, education, women’s empowerment and industrial revival.

“We will not tolerate corruption. Law and order will be taken seriously. Modi ji builds factories in Gujarat but wants credit in Bihar… ye nahi chalega (This won’t work),” Tejashwi said.

“Give one opportunity to Tejashwi Yadav. We will build a Bihar where no one needs to leave the state for a better life,” he said.