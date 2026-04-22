Video Of Anurag Thakur Eating Fish Curry In Bengal Goes Viral Amid Mamata Banerjee's 'Ban' Prediction

Kolkata: A video of BJP leaders, including MP Anurag Thakur, eating fish curry while campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections is going viral on social media. This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stop the consumption of fish and egg in West Bengal if they form a government in the state.

Anurag Thakur, Debjit Sarkar and Keya Ghosh debunked the CM's forecast by eating non-veg food in the middle of their campaign.

Keya Ghosh shares pic of BJP leaders eating fish curry in West Bengal | Image: X

‘We Are Eating Meat, Fish, Rice’

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Anurag Thakur said, “We are eating meat, fish and rice. BJP has its government in 16 states, NDA has its government in 20 states, and there is no restriction anywhere on anyone's speech, food, or worship...They are free to eat, they are free to speak and they are free to follow any religion they want."

“But Mamata Banerjee has no achievements in 15 years, so she is resorting to spreading fear, confusion, and rumours. She couldn't stop infiltration, corruption, couldn't provide employment, or ensure that women are safe in the state…Now, she is spreading lies,” he added.

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Predicting the downfall of TMC in the upcoming elections, Thakur said, “Mamata Banerjee, chaar May aayegi aur Trinamool Congress jaayegi. (Mamata Banerjee, May 4 will come and TMC will go).” The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4.

Anurag Thakur's X post predicting TMC's failure in upcoming elections

The BJP had been countering the fish ban charge repeatedly through the campaign. Recently, a video of BJP candidate Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay campaigning with a fish in hand went viral.

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BJP candidate Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay campaigning with a fish in hand

BJP's state unit chief Samik Bhattacharya stated that the action was meant to "counter the TMC," adding that most people in Bengal, including BJP leadership, consume non-vegetarian food.

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The West Bengal Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.