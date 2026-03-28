Women, Gen-Z Driving Assam Polls; NDA Set for 'Thumping Majority': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Lakhimpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence about the BJP-led alliance's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that women and Gen Z voters are at the forefront of the electoral momentum.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, CM Sarma said, “You will find women at public meetings and youth at rallies. There is tremendous enthusiasm among them. This election is being fought by Gen Z and women, and we are going to see a great result.”

Highlighting his recent campaign trail, the Chief Minister said he addressed rallies in Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur, constituencies that were closely contested in the previous election. "Last time, we were tense till the final counting in these seats. But now, they have turned into A+ seats. With the work done by our government and major initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people are set to vote one-sidedly for the BJP-AGP-BPF alliance," he stated.

When asked about key issues and the opposition, Sarma maintained that infiltration remains a significant concern but downplayed the need to amplify rival narratives. Without directly engaging with Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, he remarked, “Speaking about them now only gives free publicity. That time has passed, and I do not want to bring them back into the limelight.”

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Projecting confidence ahead of polling, the Chief Minister reiterated that the electorate is eager to bring the BJP back to power. "There is no need to create major issues. People are excited, and we are ready for the elections," he said.

Sarma also revealed that the alliance's vision document will be released in the coming days, outlining its roadmap for governance.

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"Everything will be in our vision document. In politics, there are no fixed targets like in cricket. Ultimately, people will decide - but we are confident of a thumping majority," he added.

With campaigning gaining momentum, the BJP-led alliance is banking on governance, welfare initiatives, and strong voter engagement among youth and women to consolidate its position in Assam.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister also conducted a campaign rally in Lakhimpur ahead of the state Legislative Assembly elections. The Assam CM is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.